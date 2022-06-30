Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 1,056,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Health and Happiness has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

