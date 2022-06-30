Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Update

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 1,056,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Health and Happiness has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile (Get Rating)
