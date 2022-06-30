Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,115 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $31,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHR Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the first quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after buying an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $12,298,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 385,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $46,040.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,854 shares of company stock valued at $260,544. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,491. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $811.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.19. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

