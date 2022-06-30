Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of F5 worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,219 shares of company stock worth $940,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $153.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,513. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.47 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

