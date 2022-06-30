Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 276.7% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HSDT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,317. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.85. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSDT. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

