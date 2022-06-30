Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HLLPF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 32,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Hello Pal International has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

