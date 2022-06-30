Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Henderson Investment stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Henderson Investment has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates five department stores under the Citistore name; five household specialty stores under the name Citilife; two department stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA name; and two supermarkets under the UNY name.

