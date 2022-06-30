Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Henderson Investment stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Henderson Investment has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Henderson Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates five department stores under the Citistore name; five household specialty stores under the name Citilife; two department stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA name; and two supermarkets under the UNY name.

