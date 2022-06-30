Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,760. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

