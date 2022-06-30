Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,760. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
