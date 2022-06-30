Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

