Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HESAY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,606.38) to €1,624.00 ($1,727.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,372.34) to €1,340.00 ($1,425.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,493.62) to €1,185.00 ($1,260.64) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,223.40) to €1,205.00 ($1,281.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,154.98.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $112.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.04. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $190.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4578 per share. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.