HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Down 10.5%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) fell 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.39. 45,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 77,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $268.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

