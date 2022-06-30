HFG Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

