Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.23. Highway shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 3,677 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Highway worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments: Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

