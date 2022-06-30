HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

