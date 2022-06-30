HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.