HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Generac by 10.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 505,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,223,000 after buying an additional 46,236 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 28.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 128,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 165.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

