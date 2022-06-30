Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.