Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG traded up $17.15 on Thursday, reaching $1,305.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,343.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,480.01. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.