Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $47.81 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $47,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,686.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,792. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70.

