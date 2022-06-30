Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 48,050 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $1,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $632,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 182.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 100,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 81,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,755. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

