Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes $944,000 Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.07% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.22 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

