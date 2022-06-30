Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,823,000 after buying an additional 1,001,472 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 739,628 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after buying an additional 512,223 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,838,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.10. 577,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,392,148. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.