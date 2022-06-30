Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,348,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 232,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,325. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

