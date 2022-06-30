Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 699,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,397. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95.

