HPIL Holding (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

HPIL Holding (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HPIL stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. HPIL has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

HPIL Company Profile (Get Rating)

HPIL Holding, a development stage company, engages in developing technology projects in Canada. It also focusses on developing online and artificial intelligence games; and ZIPPA, a multi-gaming global platform for gamers, as well as powertrain management system. The company was formerly known as Cybernetic Technologies Ltd.

