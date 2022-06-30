HSBC Downgrades Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Hold

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

