HSBC Downgrades Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Hold

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.47.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
