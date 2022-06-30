Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.41

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.41 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 15273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.