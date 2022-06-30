Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.41

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.41 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 15273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.
HURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.
In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
