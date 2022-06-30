HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 8.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,350,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUYA. HSBC lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $930.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

