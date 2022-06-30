IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 4.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $35,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $10.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,968. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

