Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.49

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.49 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.71). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.77), with a volume of 19,807 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £93.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.30.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.