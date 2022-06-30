iMe Lab Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $289,171.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00178444 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01554274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00092069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015239 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.