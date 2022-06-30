Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys Shares of 9,687 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.