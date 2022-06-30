Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,297,000 after acquiring an additional 896,795 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 430,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 370,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

