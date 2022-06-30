Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 11,024 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

