Indexed Finance Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 104.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002479 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $404,164.70 and $27,476.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00192996 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.84 or 0.01572376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00096133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016035 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

