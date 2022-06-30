Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.61

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 170865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($55.32) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.50 ($40.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

