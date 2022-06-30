ING Groep (ING) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ING Groep (NYSE: ING):
- 6/27/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89).
- 6/15/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €15.90 ($16.91) to €16.00 ($17.02).
- 6/9/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.64) to €12.00 ($12.77).
- 6/2/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.90 ($11.60) to €11.50 ($12.23).
- 5/30/2022 – ING Groep is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77).
- 5/10/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64).
- 5/9/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.90 ($16.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
ING traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 247,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 153.3% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 963,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $9,905,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,172,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
