ING Groep (ING) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ING Groep (NYSE: ING):

6/27/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89).

6/15/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €15.90 ($16.91) to €16.00 ($17.02).

6/9/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.64) to €12.00 ($12.77).

6/2/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €10.90 ($11.60) to €11.50 ($12.23).

5/30/2022 – ING Groep is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77).

5/10/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64).

5/9/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.90 ($16.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ING traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 247,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 153.3% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 963,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $9,905,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,172,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

