Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.51. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

