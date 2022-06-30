Innova One Day Volume Hits $8.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $137,879.83 and $8.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.