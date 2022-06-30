Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.04

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.04 and last traded at $108.30, with a volume of 611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $178.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

