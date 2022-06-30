Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several research firms have commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 171,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inogen (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
