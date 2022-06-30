Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Director Acquires 4,323 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) Director Martin Joseph Joyce bought 4,323 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $15,044.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,405.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

