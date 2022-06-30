Insider Buying: Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Acquires £11,275 in Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) insider Trevor Brown bought 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £11,275 ($13,832.66).

BRH opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.11. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 45 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £6.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

