Insider Buying: Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Buys C$27,825.00 in Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Doug Ramshaw bought 52,500 shares of Minera Alamos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,658,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,529,111.

CVE MAI opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.35 million and a P/E ratio of 124.50. Minera Alamos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.