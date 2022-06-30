Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 802 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $19,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 710,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,178. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.