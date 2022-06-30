Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 802 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $19,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 710,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,178. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.