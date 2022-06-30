Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,028,654 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,900,804.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,410,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dakin Sloss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $449,314.14.
NYSE:HLGN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 2,108,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,518. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44.
About Heliogen (Get Rating)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
