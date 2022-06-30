Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $86,170.70 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70.

On Monday, April 25th, Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $32,674.56.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $163,040.24.

ROIV opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.