Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $257.00

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 257 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 259.90 ($3.19), with a volume of 26967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.37).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £264.25 million and a PE ratio of -63.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

In other news, insider Robin Totterman bought 34,482 shares of Inspecs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).

Inspecs Group Company Profile (LON:SPEC)

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

