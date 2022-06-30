Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Up 3.1%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $83.59. 3,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 240,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.