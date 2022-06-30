Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS INBP traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.28. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.18.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
