Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS INBP traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.28. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.18.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.