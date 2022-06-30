Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.20

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.20 and traded as low as C$25.16. Interfor shares last traded at C$25.23, with a volume of 126,271 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,750. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.37 per share, with a total value of C$100,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,146 shares in the company, valued at C$338,572.02. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $225,912.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

